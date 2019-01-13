Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Returning Sunday
Murray (illness) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
In the midst of his best offensive season to date, Murray missed just one game with his ailment. The 25-year-old blueliner has a goal and 20 points in 43 contests, well on his way to surpass his career high of 25 points.
