Murray (upper body) ran individual drills in full gear on Saturday, Brian Hedger of BlueJackets.com reports.

Murray hasn't played since Nov. 27 and still doesn't have a concrete timetable for his return. However, the 6-foot-1 blueliner is practicing and traveling with the team, possibly signaling a return in the near future.

