Murray (upper body) will miss two games this weekend, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

A stay-at-home defenseman, Murray missed his first game of the season Tuesday, with the Blue Jackets eking out a 3-2 shootout win over the Hurricanes in his stead. Friday's recall of Gabriel Carlsson is the clear sign that Murray isn't ready to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories