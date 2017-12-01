Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Ruled out for two games
Murray (upper body) will miss two games this weekend, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
A stay-at-home defenseman, Murray missed his first game of the season Tuesday, with the Blue Jackets eking out a 3-2 shootout win over the Hurricanes in his stead. Friday's recall of Gabriel Carlsson is the clear sign that Murray isn't ready to play.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Playing just shy of 17 minutes•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Not available in expansion draft•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Remains out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Won't play in Game 4•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Will miss Game 3•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...