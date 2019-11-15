Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Ruled out Friday
Murray will not be in the lineup against St. Louis on Friday after taking a shot off his knee versus Montreal on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Murray was playing in his first outing following a six-game stint on the shelf due to a broken hand. The defender can't seem to stay healthy, which has limited him to a mere 11 contests this year. If he can avoid further extended absences, the 26-year-old could still push for the 30-point mark, something he missed by just one point last year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Ruled out 3-4 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Nice output but more wanted•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Expected to play Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Makes road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.