Murray will not be in the lineup against St. Louis on Friday after taking a shot off his knee versus Montreal on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Murray was playing in his first outing following a six-game stint on the shelf due to a broken hand. The defender can't seem to stay healthy, which has limited him to a mere 11 contests this year. If he can avoid further extended absences, the 26-year-old could still push for the 30-point mark, something he missed by just one point last year.