Murray will suit up and return on Tuesday against New Jersey, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

It's been a long time coming for the 24-year-old, who has been sidelined for the last 35 games after a back injury left him stuck on injured reserve. Murray was only able to post five points (one goal, four assists) in 24 games before the malady, but has been a steady presence on Columbus' blue line since his debut four seasons ago, logging 60 or more games each year save for his injury riddled 2014-15.