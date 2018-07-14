Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Signs qualifying offer
Murray agreed to the Blue Jackets' qualifying offer on Saturday.
Murray managed to take to the ice sheet for just 44 games last season due to injury. While he's still just 24 years old, it's difficult to envision Murray living up to his second overall billing in the 2012 NHL draft. He will attempt to stay healthy again this campaign, a feat he's accomplished just once so far in his career.
