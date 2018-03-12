Murray is 'nicked up' and won't draw into Monday's lineup against Montreal, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

With the the wild card chase heating up, head coach John Tortorella likely wants his regular starters at full health, and Murray will take a typical rest day. In his absence, Markus Nutivaara will suit up, and Murray will look to return Thursday against Philadelphia.

