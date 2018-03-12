Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Sitting out Monday
Murray is 'nicked up' and won't draw into Monday's lineup against Montreal, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
With the the wild card chase heating up, head coach John Tortorella likely wants his regular starters at full health, and Murray will take a typical rest day. In his absence, Markus Nutivaara will suit up, and Murray will look to return Thursday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Logs 20:17 in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Called back from conditioning stint•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Activated, sent to minors for conditioning•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Remains sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: May return soon•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...