Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Sitting out Tuesday
Murray (lower body) didn't take the ice for warmups Tuesday in Colorado, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Murray's absence from warmups suggests he'll sit this one out after missing Monday's practice. He'll hope to get healthy in time to suit up Thursday in Arizona.
