Coach John Tortorella told reporters he expects Murray (groin) to be available against the Red Wings on Thursday, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Murray was placed on injured reserve to start the season, but a retroactive designation does allow him to be activated ahead of Thursday's clash. The blueliner will need to get final medical clearance from team physicians before taking the ice, but early indications are good for him to suit up versus Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories