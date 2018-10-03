Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Slated to play Thursday
Coach John Tortorella told reporters he expects Murray (groin) to be available against the Red Wings on Thursday, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Murray was placed on injured reserve to start the season, but a retroactive designation does allow him to be activated ahead of Thursday's clash. The blueliner will need to get final medical clearance from team physicians before taking the ice, but early indications are good for him to suit up versus Detroit.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Questionable for start of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Nursing groin injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Misses Thursday's session•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Signs qualifying offer•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Receives qualifying offer from Jackets•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...