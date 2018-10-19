Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Snags primary helper in win
Murray tallied one assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The second overall pick in 2012 has points in consecutive games for the first time this season. Still early, Murray has logged at least 23 minutes of ice time in his last four contests and so long as he stays healthy, the 25-year-old native of Regina, Saskatchewan should continue to see heavy minutes moving forward. However, the lack of consistent point production makes him a risky fantasy play.
