Coach John Tortorella isn't sure whether or not Murray (lower body) will play Thursday against the Coyotes, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Murray should be considered questionable for the evening's contest after sitting out Tuesday against the Coyotes. He slotted in alongside Seth Jones during morning skate, which could signal a return, but official word on his status probably won't surface until pregame warmups.

