Murray -- who missed Monday's practice session -- is in doubt versus Colorado on Tuesday after coach John Tortorella declined to update the blueliner's status, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Murray may be struggling to find the back of the net -- he hasn't scored since Nov. 6 versus Dallas -- but he has managed to rack up five helpers in his previous seven contests. If the 25-year-old is unable to play Tuesday, Dean Kukan figures to slot into the lineup, while Scott Harrington could see an uptick in ice time.