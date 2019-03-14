Murray (upper body) is still without a timetable for his return from injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Portzline added that Murray has not yet resumed skating. This news doesn't rule Murray out through any explicit date, but it certainly suggests he still has a lengthy absence ahead of him, having already failed to suit up since Feb. 18. While fantasy owners will miss his 29 points through 56 games, Murray's absence could have implications that stretch beyond this season, as his absence has hampered the playoff hopes of a Columbus team that's teeming with pending unrestricted free agents and currently sitting on the bubble.