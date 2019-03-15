Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Still not ready
The Blue Jackets won't make any lineup changes for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports. As a result, Murray (upper body) will miss his 13th consecutive contest.
Murray's continued absence affects the Blue Jackets on special teams, as the 20-plus-minute defenseman has averaged 36 seconds on the power play and 2:32 in shorthanded situations this season. The sixth-year rearguard has also already established a career-high 28 assists to complement a plus-20 rating, but his lingering injury has come at a particularly bad time with countless fantasy owners entering the playoff stage.
