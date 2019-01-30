Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Strong effort after break
Murray notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
It's been feast or famine for the blueliner lately, as Murray has two two-point efforts and five goose eggs in his last seven games. With a goal and 24 points through 48 games, he's now only one point shy of his previous career high set in 2015-16 -- which, not coincidentally, was the only season to date in which Murray managed to play more than 66 games.
