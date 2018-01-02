Murray (upper body) is traveling with the Blue Jackets for their current two-game road trip, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Murray has missed Columbus' last 16 games due to an upper-body injury and is still on injured reserve, but the fact that he's now traveling with his teammates suggests he's likely nearing a return to game action. The 24-year-old blueliner isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Dallas or Thursday's matchup with Colorado, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery. The Blue Jackets should release another update on his status once he's activated from IR.