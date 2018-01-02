Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Traveling with team
Murray (upper body) is traveling with the Blue Jackets for their current two-game road trip, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Murray has missed Columbus' last 16 games due to an upper-body injury and is still on injured reserve, but the fact that he's now traveling with his teammates suggests he's likely nearing a return to game action. The 24-year-old blueliner isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Dallas or Thursday's matchup with Colorado, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery. The Blue Jackets should release another update on his status once he's activated from IR.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Ruled out for two games•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Playing just shy of 17 minutes•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Not available in expansion draft•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Remains out Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...