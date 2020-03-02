Murray posted two assists -- one on the power play -- and three blocked shots across 20:28 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Murray finally got back into the lineup after missing 34 games with a back injury. It took him a bit to get going, but he notched a primary assist on Riley Nash's goal in the third period and had a secondary helper on Emil Bemstrom's game-winner with 1:37 left in regulation. Murray now has nine points through 25 games this season, and his presence in the lineup will be necessary if the Blue Jackets want to make a playoff push with Seth Jones (ankle) out of the lineup.