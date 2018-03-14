Murray (undisclosed) will be sidelined versus the Flyers on Thursday, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Murray will miss his second straight game due to his mystery ailment. Without clarification from the team, it's unclear if this latest issue is related to the back problem that kept him out for 35 games earlier in the year. In the meantime, Markus Nutivaara will slot into the blue line in Murray's stead.