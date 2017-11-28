Murray (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Murray has been in the Blue Jackets' lineup for all 24 games this season, so his absence will undoubtedly affect the team's chemistry on the back end Tuesday against Carolina. Columbus has yet to release any information regarding the severity of the 24-year-old blueliner's injury, but at this point he should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Ducks.