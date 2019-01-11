Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Will not play Saturday
Murray (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Capitals, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The 25-year-old blueliner had found success in recent games, earning three assists in his last five. Saturday's contest will also mark the first game that Murray's missed this season. In Murray's absence, Scott Harrington will likely move up on the depth chart. The Saskatchewan native didn't travel with the team to Washington, but his status for Sunday's home game against the Rangers is still up in the air.
