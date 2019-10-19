Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Won't play Saturday
Murray (upper body) will not dress for Saturday's home contest against the Islanders, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
As Portzline notes, the Blue Jackets don't believe Murray's injury is serious, but they're going to hold him out Saturday, for precautionary reasons. After tonight, Columbus heads to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Monday, so one would expect another update on Murray's status to come before then. Dean Kukan will step in for Murray on Saturday.
