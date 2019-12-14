Murray exited Saturday's game against the Senators with an upper-body injury in the second period and won't return, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Sonny Milano (upper body) and Josh Anderson (upper body) already left the game and won't return either, so the Blue Jackets are down to 10 forwards and five defensemen. Their statuses for Monday's game against the Capitals are unclear at this time, but the Blue Jackets may need to call up a few players from AHL Cleveland for that matchup.