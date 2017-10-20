The Blue Jackets activated Vigneault (finger) off injured reserve and assigned him to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Vigneault was expected to compete for a spot on Columbus' Opening Night roster during training camp, but that plan was derailed when he suffered a broken finger in late September. The Clarkson University product could be back with the big club later this season, but he'll first need to spend some time playing himself into game shape in the minors.