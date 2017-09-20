Blue Jackets' Sam Vigneault: Goes down for 4-to-6 weeks
Vigneault (broken finger) will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The big centerman was competing for an NHL spot upon signing with the organization after finishing his NCAA career with Clarkson University last season, but those dreams will have to be put on hold for the time being. Vigneault will likely spend most of the season developing in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters, but has the potential to eventually be an NHL regular.
