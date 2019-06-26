Vigneault was not among the Blue Jackets players to receive a qualifying offer, NHL.com reports.

It seems the organization will allow Vigneault to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. The move shouldn't come as a shock to fantasy owners, considering the 23-year-old struggled to consistently produce in three season with AHL Cleveland. The Clarkson University product may have to consider a move abroad if he wants to extend his professional career, though it seems an NHL debut is off the table.