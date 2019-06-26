Blue Jackets' Sam Vigneault: Left off qualifying offer list
Vigneault was not among the Blue Jackets players to receive a qualifying offer, NHL.com reports.
It seems the organization will allow Vigneault to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. The move shouldn't come as a shock to fantasy owners, considering the 23-year-old struggled to consistently produce in three season with AHL Cleveland. The Clarkson University product may have to consider a move abroad if he wants to extend his professional career, though it seems an NHL debut is off the table.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...