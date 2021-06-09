Knazko penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Wednesday.

Knazko -- who was selected by the Jackets in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft -- is set to make the jump to the professional ranks with Finnish club TPS next season, having spent the past three years playing in their youth system. The 18-year-old blueliner is likely 2-3 seasons away from getting a chance to break into an NHL game, which makes him a non-factor in re-draft formats, though he may be worth stashing in dynasty leagues.