Knazko was drafted 78th overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Knazko is a great skater with offensive upside -- good hands, solid vision and a nice, hard shot. He's super young and you know what that means -- yep, his defensive game needs work. And that's why he was picked in round three, not round one or two. Best case scenario, Knazko can become a reliable top-four defender who runs the PP. But this Slovakian won't be in Columbus for many years.