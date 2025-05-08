Knazko will represent Slovakia at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Knazko spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with AHL Cleveland, and he recorded four goals and 12 assists over 55 appearances. This year's World Championship will mark the third time that the 22-year-old has suited up for Slovakia at Worlds. Over his last two appearances, he recorded three assists and two PIM across 15 appearances. Knazko was a third-round pick by Columbus in 2020, but he's made just two NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during his career.