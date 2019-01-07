Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Back in action
Harrington (illness) returned to practice Monday and will be good to go Tuesday in Tampa Bay, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The 25-year-old sat for one game with an illness, but according to head coach, John Tortorella, Harrington will be good to re-enter the lineup Tuesday when the Blue Jackets take on the league-leading Lightning. Good news aside, the 6-foot-2 defenseman remains a risky fantasy play when you consider he's scored only one goal and 10 assists in 36 games. Deploy Harrington at your own risk.
