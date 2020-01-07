Harrington scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Harrington's tally at 10:40 of the second period gave the Blue Jackets their first lead of the contest. The defenseman is up to just three points, 15 shots on goal and 19 blocked shots in 15 outings. He's far from a fixture in the lineup -- he'll likely be the seventh defenseman once Ryan Murray (upper body) returns.