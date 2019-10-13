Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Can't crack lineup
Harrington was inactive for Saturday's win over the Hurricanes.
Rookie Vladislav Gavrikov has seized control of the sixth spot on the Jackets' deep blue line, leaving Harrington and Dean Kukan in the press box for now. Harrington scored two goals and 17 points with a plus-6 rating in 73 games for the club last season.
