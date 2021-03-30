Harrington cleared waivers Tuesday and was assigned to the taxi squad, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Harrington was a healthy scratch in 16 straight games, so this move provides the Blue Jackets with some salary-cap relief. The 28-year-old can continue to practice and travel with the big club while on the taxi squad.
