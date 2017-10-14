Harrington will tag into Saturday's lineup versus the Wild, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

This will be the season debut for Harrington, who only appeared in 47 games between the Penguins, Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets over the past three seasons. Given his limited role -- he's replacing the injured Gabriel Carlsson (undisclosed) Saturday -- Harrington can be disregarded in all fantasy formats.