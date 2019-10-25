Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Draws into lineup
Harrington replaced Markus Nutivaara (lower body) in Thursday's lineup, recording three shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in only 12:15 of ice time during an overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Carolina scored all three of their goals in an eight-minute stretch during the first period, with Harrington on the ice for two of them, and he got used sparingly by coach John Tortorella after that. There's no timetable yet for Nutivaara's return to action, but Dean Kukan could replace Harrington as the Jackets' No. 6 defenseman for Saturday's game in Philadelphia.
