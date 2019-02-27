Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Finding teammates well
Harrington set up a goal and picked up a minor penalty for tripping in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Harrington has a career-high 16 points this season, though it's simply the result of being deployed more than ever before. His paltry shooting percentage (2.6) -- one goal on 38 shots -- is excusable since he's a defenseman, and 15 helpers have put him in play in extremely deep leagues, but there's only so much a guy can do with 12:29 of average ice time.
