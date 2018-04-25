Harrington was a spectator for the entirety of Columbus' first-round defeat to Washington.

Harrington was a healthy scratch for 25 of the team's last 26 games, including six postseason games. Now 79 games into his NHL career, Harrington has logged just three goals and six assists, with two of those goals and three of those assists coming in 32 games during this campaign. Harrington is under contract with Columbus for one more season, but even if he's on an NHL roster, he shouldn't be a name that's picked in fantasy drafts during the fall.