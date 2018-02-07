Play

Harrington was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

He hasn't gotten into the lineup since Jan. 23, sitting in the press box for five straight contests. Harrington has only one goal and three points in 26 games for Columbus this season, and there's no guarantee the depth defenseman will even keep his spot on the NHL roster once Ryan Murray (upper body) finally gets healthy enough to return to action.

