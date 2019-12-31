Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Healthy scratch against Florida
Harrington (illness) will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's matchup with Florida, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Harrington was previously dealing with an illness, but he'll just be the odd-man-out Tuesday. The 26-year-old has picked up two helpers while posting a minus-5 rating in 12 games this campaign.
