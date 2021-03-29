Harrington was waived by the Blue Jackets on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Harrington has been a healthy scratch in 16 straight games, so this move isn't too surprising. The 28-year-old has posted three points through six games this season. If he clears waivers, he'll be eligible to be sent to the taxi squad or AHL Cleveland.
