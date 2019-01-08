Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Illness lingers
Harrington (illness) is no lock to play Tuesday against the Lightning, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Harrington was confident he'd be good to go for the next game, but he still wasn't feeling right after the latest skate, consequently re-opening his status as a game-time decision to face the Bolts on the road Tuesday. The 25-year-old defenseman has been quite productive this season, adding one goal and 10 assists over 36 games and 11:18 of ice time.
