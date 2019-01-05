Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Leaves after falling ill
Harrington won't return to Friday's game versus the Hurricanes due to an illness.
Harrington logged 9:01 before leaving the game. If his sickness lingers overnight, Harrington will likely be on the shelf for Saturday's road game versus the Panthers while Dean Kukan enters the lineup.
