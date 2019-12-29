Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: No-go against Blackhawks
Harrington (illness) won't play in Sunday's home game against the Blackhawks.
Harrington will miss a second straight game due to this illness, so Gabriel Carlsson will remain in the lineup. The 26-year-old Harrington will aim to shake off this sickness for Tuesday's matchup against the Panthers.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Won't play Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Draws into lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Can't crack lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Secures extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Rights retained by Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Finding teammates well•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.