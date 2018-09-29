The Blue Jackets had no update on Harrington (upper body) ahead of Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

While the team is still looking into Harrington's injury, it's safe to deduce that the defenseman won't play in the preseason finale Saturday. The Blue Jackets open the season on the road against the Red Wings next Thursday, so the team should provide an update on him before then.

