Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: No points in return to action
Harrington played 10:43 in his first game back from injury, failing to register a point in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.
With only nine points in 79 career games, Harrington is not what you'd call an offensive defenseman. The 25-year-old has taken only 62 shots in his entire career so needless to say, it would be wise to steer clear of him in fantasy.
