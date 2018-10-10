Harrington played 10:43 in his first game back from injury, failing to register a point in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

With only nine points in 79 career games, Harrington is not what you'd call an offensive defenseman. The 25-year-old has taken only 62 shots in his entire career so needless to say, it would be wise to steer clear of him in fantasy.

