Harrington notched an assist in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Harrington set up Max Domi for a goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Harrington played his season debut Sunday, in place of Gabriel Carlsson on the third pairing. Those two defensemen will likely share that role while Zach Werenski (lower body) is on injured reserve, but it's unlikely Harrington plays his way into fantasy relevance.