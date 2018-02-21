Harrington scored the game-winning goal during Tuesday's 2-1 victory over New Jersey.

This was just the third time in 12 games that Harrington has dressed, and he only has two goals and two assists through 29 contests for the campaign. The 24-year-old defenseman will likely return to the press box once Markus Nutivaara (undisclosed) is ready to return to action, so it's probably wise not to overreact to Harrington's timely tally against the Devils.