Harrington failed to register a point for the 14th consecutive game during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Buffalo.

After regularly watching from the press box to begin the season, Harrington has now suited up for 21 consecutive games. However, he's averaged just 13:27 of ice time per contest and has only a single goal and assist during that stretch. Unless his role increases significantly or there's a considerable uptick in offense, Harrington can be safely left to the waiver wire in most settings.