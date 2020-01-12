Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Records helper Saturday
Harrington picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Harrington's shot attempt in the second period was tipped in by Pierre-Luc Dubois for the Blue Jackets' second tally. Through 18 games this season, Harrington has four points, 22 hits and 20 blocked shots. He's not a factor in the fantasy game with his inconsistent role that maxes out on the third defensive pairing.
