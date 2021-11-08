Harrington has been a DNP - Coach's Decision for the Blue Jackets' last two games.

The 28-year-old has suited up for six games so far this season and managed one assist, but Gavin Bayreuther has taken his spot on the blue line over the last two games as the team uses injuries to Dean Kukan (wrist) and Adam Boqvist (lower body) as an opportunity to take a look at other options. Harrington will likely remain in a depth role for Columbus, bouncing between the press box and a bottom-pairing assignment.