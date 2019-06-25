Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Rights retained by Jackets
Harrington has received a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Harrington held down a regular role for the first time in his NHL career last season, finishing with 17 points in 73 games. A return to a bottom-pairing role seems to be the most likely scenario for the 26-year-old defenseman.
